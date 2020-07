Guru Purnima: Shilpa shares a throwback pic Sunday, 5 July 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

On the special occasion of Guru Purnima, B-town celebs have taken to their social media to pen heartfelt notes for their teachers and mentors. From Amitabh Bachchan, Rangoli Chandel to Sanjay Dutt, they are sending out wishes on their respective social media handles. Recently, B-town diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to her Instagram handle to pen a heartwarming post. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this