Carl Reiner, a founding father of TV comedy Sunday, 5 July 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

Carl Reiner, the legendary comedy actor, writer, director and producer, died Monday at the age of 98. Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with two of his longtime friends – TV producer Norman Lear, and actor Dick Van Dyke – about Reiner's extraordinary life and career, from creating classics like "The Dick Van Dyke Show," to playing second banana to Mel Brooks' "2000-Year-Old Man." 👓 View full article