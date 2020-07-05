Rose McGowan Calls for Bill Clinton to Be Arrested After Ghislaine Maxwell's Arrest
Sunday, 5 July 2020 () Rose McGowan is publicly calling out former President Bill Clinton in a new tweet after the arrest of Jeffrey Epstein‘s alleged accomplice in sex trafficking, Ghislaine Maxwell. Over the weekend, Rose posted a photo of Harvey Weinstein, Epstein and Maxwell posing for a photo together with red X’s over their faces. Weinstein and Maxwell are [...]
Ghislaine Maxwell has been accused of playing a “critical role” in Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of underage girls. Maxwell faces charges over her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of girls by the disgraced financier. She was detained in New Hampshire.
Ghislaine Maxwell was hiding out in style: her luxury timber-framed home perched on 156 acres of New Hampshire pine and oak forests boasts dramatic views of Mount Sunapee's foothills, but is secluded..