Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rose McGowan Calls for Bill Clinton to Be Arrested After Ghislaine Maxwell's Arrest

Just Jared Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
Rose McGowan is publicly calling out former President Bill Clinton in a new tweet after the arrest of Jeffrey Epstein‘s alleged accomplice in sex trafficking, Ghislaine Maxwell. Over the weekend, Rose posted a photo of Harvey Weinstein, Epstein and Maxwell posing for a photo together with red X’s over their faces. Weinstein and Maxwell are [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Ghislaine Maxwell accused of playing ‘critical role’ in Jeffrey Epstein abuse

Ghislaine Maxwell accused of playing ‘critical role’ in Jeffrey Epstein abuse 01:22

 Ghislaine Maxwell has been accused of playing a “critical role” in Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of underage girls. Maxwell faces charges over her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of girls by the disgraced financier. She was detained in New Hampshire.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ghislaine Maxwell And Her High-Profile Defender Share One Uncomfortable Situation [Video]

Ghislaine Maxwell And Her High-Profile Defender Share One Uncomfortable Situation

Media heiress Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested this week, and faces multiple felony charges connected to Jeffrey Epstein and sex trafficking girls. However, Newser reports she has at least one..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Where Ghislaine Maxwell hid out in style [Video]

Where Ghislaine Maxwell hid out in style

Ghislaine Maxwell was hiding out in style: her luxury timber-framed home perched on 156 acres of New Hampshire pine and oak forests boasts dramatic views of Mount Sunapee's foothills, but is secluded..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:58Published
Ghislaine Maxwell 'won't speak about Prince Andrew' [Video]

Ghislaine Maxwell 'won't speak about Prince Andrew'

Ghislaine Maxwell will not speak about Prince Andrew as part of a potential plea deal, according to a friend.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 00:57Published

Related news from verified sources

Rose McGowan calls for arrests of Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton following Ghislaine Maxwell's FBI capture

 Rose McGowan is calling for Prince Andrew and Bill Clinton to be arrested next for their alleged ties to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation following...
FOXNews.com

Rose McGowan Calls to 'Now Get Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew' After Epstein 'Madam' Maxwell’s Arrest
RIA Nov.


Tweets about this