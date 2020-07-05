Rose McGowan Calls for Bill Clinton to Be Arrested After Ghislaine Maxwell's Arrest Sunday, 5 July 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

Rose McGowan is publicly calling out former President Bill Clinton in a new tweet after the arrest of Jeffrey Epstein‘s alleged accomplice in sex trafficking, Ghislaine Maxwell. Over the weekend, Rose posted a photo of Harvey Weinstein, Epstein and Maxwell posing for a photo together with red X’s over their faces. Weinstein and Maxwell are [...] 👓 View full article

