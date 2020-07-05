Catherine Zeta-Jones Is Launching Her Own Lifestyle Brand! Sunday, 5 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Catherine Zeta-Jones is getting into the lifestyle brand world. The 50-year-old actress is plotting to launch her own brand, according to The Daily Mail. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Catherine Zeta Jones The products in the Casa Zeta-Jones range will now reportedly include vegan shoes, Welsh love spoons, coffee and makeup, among many [...] 👓 View full article

