|
Catherine Zeta-Jones Is Launching Her Own Lifestyle Brand!
Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
Catherine Zeta-Jones is getting into the lifestyle brand world. The 50-year-old actress is plotting to launch her own brand, according to The Daily Mail. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Catherine Zeta Jones The products in the Casa Zeta-Jones range will now reportedly include vegan shoes, Welsh love spoons, coffee and makeup, among many [...]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this