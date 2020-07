You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Kanye West vs Donald Trump vs Joe Biden: Rapper to run for US President in 2020



Rapper Kanye West has announced his decision to participate in the US Presidential race. In a tweet, West said 'we must realise the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:28 Published 4 hours ago Rapper Kanye West announces US Presidential bid, gets Elon Musk's support | Oneindia News



American rapper Kanye West, a vocal supporter of US President Donald Trump, announced on Saturday that he would run for president in 2020 in an apparent challenge to Trump and his presumptive.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:24 Published 7 hours ago Kanye West announces presidential bid



American rapper Kanye West announced on Saturday that he would run for president in 2020 - and he appears to have the backing of Elon Musk. Emer McCarthy reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:02 Published 9 hours ago

Tweets about this