Joey Bada$$ Shuts Down Cancel Culture: “You Guys Are Basically Normalizing That People Cant’ Make Mistakes”

Sunday, 5 July 2020
Joey Bada$$ Shuts Down Cancel Culture: “You Guys Are Basically Normalizing That People Cant’ Make Mistakes”New York rapper Joey Bada$$ isn’t here for cancel culture. This weekend, he took to social media to shut down the recent trend and explain why he disagrees with it. Joey x Canceled On Sunday, Bada$$ went on Twitter to reveal his thoughts on cancel culture. He said it doesn’t allow for mistakes and doesn’t cut […]

