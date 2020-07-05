Global  

This 'Hamilton' Cast Member Is Issuing a 'Gentle Reminder' to Those Watching Disney+ Production

Just Jared Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
One of the members of the original cast of Hamilton, Javier Muñoz, is issuing a gentle reminder that the Disney+ version of the musical does not actually include the full original cast. “A gentle reminder that Hamilton on Disney+ is not the original cast. It is the original production. Both Betsy Struxness and Emmy Raver [...]
