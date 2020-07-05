Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ariel Winter Channels Daenerys from 'Game of Thrones' While Debuting Platinum Blonde Hair!

Just Jared Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
Ariel Winter is going blonde for the summer! The 22-year-old Modern Family actress took to her Instagram on Sunday (July 5) to show off her new Game of Thrones-inspired hair transformation. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ariel Winter “Winter Is Coming!!!!!!!!!!!” Ariel captioned the below post, which is a popular line from the [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Ariel Winter Dyed Hair Platinum Blonde

Ariel Winter Dyed Hair Platinum Blonde 00:33

 Anyone who watched Modern Family knows Ariel Winter (and her character, Alex Dunphy) as a brunette. However, when the show wrapped its final season in February, she wasted no time dyeing her dark-brown hair strawberry blonde. But as much as she loved being a redhead, it appears Winter is ready to...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trending: Game Of Thrones [Video]

Trending: Game Of Thrones

George R.R. Martin said he's writing a new Game of Thrones book which will be called The Winds of Winter.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:27Published
George R.R. Martin Makes Progress New Game Of Thrones Book [Video]

George R.R. Martin Makes Progress New Game Of Thrones Book

(CNN) Here's one OK thing to come out of this awful, world-wide pandemic: we may finally be getting a new "Game of Thrones" book. "I have to confess, after half a year of pandemic, I am showing signs..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
Mr. Peabody & Sherman movie clip - Time Crash [Video]

Mr. Peabody & Sherman movie clip - Time Crash

Mr. Peabody & Sherman movie clip - Time Crash - Mr. Peabody (Ty Burrell), Sherman (Max Charles), and Penny (Ariel Winter) rush to rectify the tears in their timeline. Plot synopsis: Mr. Peabody (Ty..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:58Published

Related news from verified sources

Ariel Winter Debuts Platinum Blonde Hair and Channels Game of Thrones' Daenerys Targaryen

 Ariel Winter is channeling her inner Daenerys Targaryen. On Saturday, the Modern Family actress debuted a dramatic new lewk to her 4.4 million Instagram...
E! Online


Tweets about this

JustJared

JustJared.com Ariel Winter is debuting her new platinum blonde hair! https://t.co/tgRayUZluC 1 hour ago

CelebrityNewsCo

Celebrity News Co Ariel Winter Debuts Platinum Blonde Hair and Channels Game of Thrones' Daenerys Targaryen https://t.co/26TY5SiRUj 3 hours ago

eaccessjm

Entertainment Access Ariel Winter Debuts Platinum Blonde Hair and Channels Game of Thrones' Daenerys Targaryen https://t.co/ULQA6RE3gl https://t.co/Q6ECJYJPGE 6 hours ago

HispanicNews

HispanicNews.com Hispanic News Ariel Winter Debuts Platinum Blonde Hair and Channels Game of Thrones Daenerys Targaryen https://t.co/uLfLDvGitD 6 hours ago

agbota3

Rose Linda Ariel Winter Debuts Platinum Blonde Hair and Channels Game of Thrones' Daenerys Targaryen: Ariel Winter is channeli… https://t.co/tWkKkEYfmw 7 hours ago

JodyField

Follow @JodyField Ariel Winter Debuts Platinum Blonde Hair and Channels Game of Thrones' Daenerys Targaryen https://t.co/Bm9IPn7pyN… https://t.co/dmIWUg57p7 7 hours ago

KBCCHANNELTV

kbcchanneltv Ariel Winter Debuts Platinum Blonde Hair and Channels Game of Thrones’ Daenerys Targaryen https://t.co/1qow6gfZcU 7 hours ago