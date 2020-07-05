Ariel Winter Channels Daenerys from 'Game of Thrones' While Debuting Platinum Blonde Hair! Sunday, 5 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Ariel Winter is going blonde for the summer! The 22-year-old Modern Family actress took to her Instagram on Sunday (July 5) to show off her new Game of Thrones-inspired hair transformation. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ariel Winter “Winter Is Coming!!!!!!!!!!!” Ariel captioned the below post, which is a popular line from the [...] 👓 View full article

