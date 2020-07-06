Global  

Charlize Theron: Homeschooling daughters 'incredibly stressful' amid pandemic

Mid-Day Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Hollywood star Charlize Theron recently opened up about how she's been homeschooling her two daughters amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to People Magazine, during an interview with 'Today's' Willie Geist, the 44-year-old actor joked that filming her signature action movies is easier than homeschooling her girls,...
