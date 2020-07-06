Charlize Theron: Homeschooling daughters 'incredibly stressful' amid pandemic

Thai mother creates Covid-19 face shields with Sci-fi and cartoon characters



A mother in Thailand has made plastic face shields with cartoon characters and Sci-fi villains printed on to encourage children to use Covid-19 protection. Comic books fan Maysa Talerd, 31, had the.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:15 Published 3 weeks ago

