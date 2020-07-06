|
Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Randeep Hooda pay tribute to their teachers on Guru Purnima
Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Bollywood stars including Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Randeep Hooda on Sunday paid tribute to teachers, on the occasion of Guru Purnima.
The 'Panipat' star put out a heart-warming post on Twitter featuring a monochromatic throwback picture of parents Sunil and Nargis Dutt as he remembered them as his gurus...
