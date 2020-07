Nia Sharma's latest Instagram post comes with a disclaimer, check it out! Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Television actress Nia Sharma has posted a new picture of herself and added a quirky disclaimer to it. Nia took to Instagram, where she shared two photographs of herself. In the first image, she is seen fully dolled up in a white ensemble.



The second picture has Nia flaunting her beautiful long lashes and curled up hair. As... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this