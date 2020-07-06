As a mark of respect for Sushant Singh Rajput, Armaan Malik postpones the release of his song
Monday, 6 July 2020 () As a gesture of goodwill, singer Armaan Malik has postponed the release of his new song. "I just learned that the trailer of Dil Bechara also releases on July 6, and as a mark of utmost respect for Sushant Singh Rajput, we as a team have collectively decided to postpone the release of our upcoming single 'Zara thehro' to July 8....
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last co-star arrived at Bandra police station on June 30. Actor Sanjana Sanghi was at the police station to record her statement. She was being questioned by the police in connection with his suicide. Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his flat on June 14. Mumbai...
Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death by suicide triggered the outsider vs insider debate in Bollywood. Singer Sonu Nigam's video blog on favouritism in the music industry added fuel to fire. Singer Sona..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 57:18Published
Actress Sanjana Sanghi, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in "Dil Bechara", has shared an unseen picture of the latter from the set of their upcoming..