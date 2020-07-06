Global  

As a mark of respect for Sushant Singh Rajput, Armaan Malik postpones the release of his song

Mid-Day Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
As a gesture of goodwill, singer Armaan Malik has postponed the release of his new song. "I just learned that the trailer of Dil Bechara also releases on July 6, and as a mark of utmost respect for Sushant Singh Rajput, we as a team have collectively decided to postpone the release of our upcoming single 'Zara thehro' to July 8....
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘Dil Bechara’ co-star Sanjana Sanghi records statement

Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘Dil Bechara’ co-star Sanjana Sanghi records statement 01:28

 Sushant Singh Rajput’s last co-star arrived at Bandra police station on June 30. Actor Sanjana Sanghi was at the police station to record her statement. She was being questioned by the police in connection with his suicide. Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his flat on June 14. Mumbai...

