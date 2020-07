Ishaan's UNSEEN childhood photo with Shahid Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

On the occasion of Guru Purnima yesterday, Ishaan Khatter tagged her elder brother Shahid Kapoor as one of his teachers and posted an adorable unseen childhood click. A toddler Ishaan is seen leaning onto Shahid Kapoor and it is all things cute. Ishaan had captioned the click, “pillar to lean on”. While in another candid post, Ishaan had showered his bhai with a lot of love and shared, “Bhai, who has always taught me the value of perseverance, hard work and patience.” 👓 View full article

