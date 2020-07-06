Sushant Singh Rajput fans hope 'Dil Bechara' trailer beats Shah Rukh Khan's 'Zero' as highest viewed

Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published 3 days ago Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘Dil Bechara’ co-star Sanjana Sanghi records statement 01:28 Sushant Singh Rajput’s last co-star arrived at Bandra police station on June 30. Actor Sanjana Sanghi was at the police station to record her statement. She was being questioned by the police in connection with his suicide. Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his flat on June 14. Mumbai...