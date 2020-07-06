Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rhea Chakraborty's video 'Don't Worry' shot at Sushant Singh Rajput's home goes viral

Mid-Day Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Fans have still not come to terms with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Fans, who are still grieving the death of the actor, have been digging out old videos and pictures of Sushant, in his remembrance. One such video that was doing rounds widely was Sushant Singh Rajput's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty singing...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘Dil Bechara’ co-star Sanjana Sanghi records statement

Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘Dil Bechara’ co-star Sanjana Sanghi records statement 01:28

 Sushant Singh Rajput’s last co-star arrived at Bandra police station on June 30. Actor Sanjana Sanghi was at the police station to record her statement. She was being questioned by the police in connection with his suicide. Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his flat on June 14. Mumbai...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Rhea Chakraborty pens emotional note for Sushant Singh Rajput [Video]

Rhea Chakraborty pens emotional note for Sushant Singh Rajput

Actress Rhea Chakraborty has shared that she will never come to terms with actor Sushant Singh Rajput not being around anymore, and said she is still struggling to face her emotions.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:50Published
Madhur Bhandarkar: The anger after Sushant Singh Rajput's death won't subside easily [Video]

Madhur Bhandarkar: The anger after Sushant Singh Rajput's death won't subside easily

Bollywood filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar speaks exclusively to HT City Entertainment Editor, Monika Rawal, about the current scenario in the film industry, the tension and fear among everyone who is being..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 32:54Published
Anubhav Sinha: 'Insider-outsider debate superficial, starkids have their share of difficulties' [Video]

Anubhav Sinha: 'Insider-outsider debate superficial, starkids have their share of difficulties'

From Ra.One to Mulk, from mainstream masala to films that he always wanted to make but perhaps never realised, Anubhav Sinha has come a long way. The director of the recent Thappad in a freewheeling..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 25:30Published

Tweets about this