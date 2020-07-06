Rhea Chakraborty's video 'Don't Worry' shot at Sushant Singh Rajput's home goes viral
Monday, 6 July 2020 () Fans have still not come to terms with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Fans, who are still grieving the death of the actor, have been digging out old videos and pictures of Sushant, in his remembrance. One such video that was doing rounds widely was Sushant Singh Rajput's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty singing...
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last co-star arrived at Bandra police station on June 30. Actor Sanjana Sanghi was at the police station to record her statement. She was being questioned by the police in connection with his suicide. Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his flat on June 14. Mumbai...
Bollywood filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar speaks exclusively to HT City Entertainment Editor, Monika Rawal, about the current scenario in the film industry, the tension and fear among everyone who is being..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 32:54Published