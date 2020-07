Ashley Graham Flaunts Post-Baby Body in Skimpy Bikini 5 Months After Giving Birth Friday, 3 July 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl won't miss out wearing a swimsuit though she continues to self-quarantine with her family at her mom's home in Nebraska. 👓 View full article

