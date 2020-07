maygun_frey RT @ABC: JUST IN: Italian composer Ennio Morricone, who created the coyote-howl theme for "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly" and produced mor… 13 seconds ago know what i mean Ennio Morricone, Spaghetti Western movie composer, dead at 91, if you know what i mean 51 seconds ago Georgia Garrison RT @business: Italian composer Ennio Morricone, creator of the coyote-howl theme in "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly," dies at 91 https://t.… 1 minute ago KSDK News Morricone collaborated with some of the most renowned directors in movies including “The Untouchables” by Brian de… https://t.co/Gfspkp3oAf 2 minutes ago Holland Oates RT @BreakingNews: Italian composer Ennio Morricone has died age 91. Morricone created the coyote-howl theme for the iconic Spaghetti Weste… 2 minutes ago news japan Spaghetti Western movie composer Ennio Morricone dead at 91 ROME (AP) -- Italian composer Ennio Morricone, who cre… https://t.co/Ypsor2E0Nt 2 minutes ago Business & Money Ennio Morricone, Spaghetti Western movie composer, dead at 91 https://t.co/hVBVgYuJev 3 minutes ago Devdiscourse #Spaghetti Western movie composer #EnnioMorricone dead at 91 https://t.co/hw37ZWJMaO 4 minutes ago