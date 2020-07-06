Jacqueline Fernandez: If you don't have any equipment, Yoga is one of the best things you can do for yourself Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

During the lockdown that has been imposed. several people are finding it difficult to work out without equipment and can't seem to be adhering to a routine for physical fitness. Fortunately, actress Jacqueline Fernandez comes to the rescue and reveals to the audience her workout routine, giving them 5 recommendations of exercises... 👓 View full article

