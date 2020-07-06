Global  

Tom Meighan Has Left Kasabian

Clash Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Tom Meighan Has Left KasabianBy mutual consent...

*Kasabian* frontman *Tom Meighan* has left the band.

The news was confirmed in an official statement from the group, who say the move is "by mutual consent".

Tom Meighan has been suffering with "personal issues" with the statement saying the frontman is concentrating "all his energies on getting his life back on track."

*Kasabian's* last studio album *'For Crying Out Loud'* landed in 2017 - the band's Serge Pizzorno released a solo album in 2019.

The statement in full:

Kasabian have announced today that Tom Meighan is stepping down from the band by mutual consent. Tom has struggled with personal issues that have affected his behaviour for quite some time and now wants to concentrate all his energies on getting his life back on track.

We will not be commenting further.

- - -

Related: *Kasabian's Tom Meighan Speaks To Clash*

