Mona Lisa back at work, visitors limited, as Louvre reopens

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Tour guides hold Mona Lisa portraits as they protest during reopening of the Louvre Museum in Paris



Paris tour guides held Mona Lisa portraits outside the Louvre Museum on Monday (July 6) in an appeal to the government to give them support. As the art museum reopened after a four-month coronavirus.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:10 Published 3 hours ago

Tweets about this