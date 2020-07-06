|
Mona Lisa back at work, visitors limited, as Louvre reopens
Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
PARIS (AP) — The Mona Lisa is back in business. Paris’ Louvre Museum, which houses the world’s most famous portrait, reopened Monday after a four-month coronavirus lockdown and without its usual huge throngs. Face masks were a must and visitor numbers were limited, with reservations required. Among the trickle of returning tourists was Zino Vandenbeaghen, […]
