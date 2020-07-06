Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tom Meighan quits Kasabian

ContactMusic Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Bang Media World - Published
News video: Tom Meighan has quit Kasabian

Tom Meighan has quit Kasabian 00:54

 Tom Meighan has quit Kasabian by "mutual consent" to deal with "personal issues that have affected his behaviour for some time".

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Tom Meighan quits Kasabian 'by mutual consent' as band issue statement

Tom Meighan quits Kasabian 'by mutual consent' as band issue statement Kasabian are known for a string of hits - including the likes of LSF, Club Foot, Underdog, Fire and You're In Love With A Psycho
Tamworth Herald Also reported by •Leicester MercuryIndependentBelfast TelegraphDaily Record

Tweets about this

alex_pegg

Alex Pegg Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan quits rock band over 'personal issues' https://t.co/OIhn1zV4Vu https://t.co/8JWqXHojfk 1 minute ago

Ibiza76

Julia Dennison 🇬🇧🇪🇸 RT @SkyNews: Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan quits rock band over 'personal issues' https://t.co/oQZUnm8ags 2 minutes ago

Daily_Express

Daily Express #Kasabian Tom Meighan quits over 'personal issues' - band statement in FULL https://t.co/CpC049bAwn https://t.co/oe7LTzvqnM 2 minutes ago

nadenlad

nadenlad RT @StandardEnts: Tom Meighan has been Kasabian's lead singer since the band formed in 1997 https://t.co/1HHnRWvJe5 2 minutes ago

kirktrewin

Kirk Trewin Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan quits rock band over 'personal issues' https://t.co/Sx5eqpJ8Rm https://t.co/Y96RNZVTod 2 minutes ago

clare_curious

Curious🐇Clare Wishing Tom the very best, but absolutely gutted. What now? Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan quits rock band over 'p… https://t.co/vaLYT3kXgb 3 minutes ago

tila___

hijabi in the hood Dang, 2020 strike again with the news Tom Meighan quits Kasabian. 4 minutes ago

boyceautos

James Williams RT @Independent: Kasabian singer Tom Meighan quits band over ‘personal issues’ https://t.co/i9ZklNDwEs 6 minutes ago