You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump Admin Asks Supreme Court to Strike Down Obamacare



Trump Admin Asks Supreme Court to Strike Down Obamacare If successful, the dismantling of the Affordable Care Act would leave 23 million Americans without healthcare. The Trump administration.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:13 Published 1 week ago Barack Obama Criticizes Donald Trump’s Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic



Barack Obama Criticizes Donald Trump’s Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic Former President Barack Obama recently delivered a searing critique of Donald Trump’s administration during a private.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:25 Published on May 11, 2020

Tweets about this