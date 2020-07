Broadway actor Nick Cordero passes away due to COVID-19 Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

Broadway actor Nick Cordero, known for his roles in "Rock Of Ages", "Waitress", "Bullets Over Broadway" and "A Bronx Tale The Musical", died after battling Covid complications over several months. He was 41.



He passed away on Sunday. His wife, Amanda Kloots, made the announcement on her Instagram account, reports variety.com.