Elton John Honoured With New £1000 Coin

Clash Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Elton John Honoured With New £1000 Coin

*Elton John* will be honoured with a new coin.

The Royal Mint have confirmed the accolade, with the Rocket Man becoming the second artist in their Music Legends collection.

Following in the footsteps of Queen, *Sir Elton John* will be the face of this new coin, designed by artist Bradley Morgan Johnson.

The coin features Elton's iconic boater hat alongside the Union Flag, and will be available to purchase Gold proof, Silver proof and Brilliant Uncirculated editions.

A one off coin will be minted for a charity auction; the cheapest coins will have a face value of £5 while selling, with a one-kilo gold proof £1000 coin priced at £68,865.

“It really is a fabulous honour to be recognised in this way,” commented Sir Elton. He added: “The last few years have contained some of the most memorable moments of my career, and this is another truly humbling milestone on my journey.”

“Elton John is without a doubt a British music legend and is recognised as one of the most successful singer-songwriters of his generation,” Clare Maclennan, Divisional Director of Commemorative Coin and the Royal Mint Experience added.

“We are delighted to honour Elton’s significant contribution to British music on a UK coin. This is the second coin in the Royal Mint’s new Music Legends series, marking the work of our exceptional British musicians.”

Related: *Elton John Interviewed - The Sound Of A Wonderful New Life*

Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Elton John celebrated with new coin

Elton John celebrated with new coin 00:57

 On Monday the legendary singer-songwriter became the second artist ever to be honored with a commemorative coin from Britain's Royal Mint. Gloria Tso has more.

