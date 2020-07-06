Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Gets Pummeled for Attacking Bubba Wallace and NASCAR Confederate Flag Ban: He’s ‘Going Full Klan’

Mediaite Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Trump Gets Pummeled for Attacking Bubba Wallace and NASCAR Confederate Flag Ban: He’s ‘Going Full Klan’President Donald Trump is coming under heavy criticism for attacking NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, and blasting the sport for banning the Confederate flag. In a Monday morning tweet, the president wrote, “Has @BubbaWallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Geo Beats - Published
News video: Trump Calls On Bubba Wallace To Apologize Over Noose 'Hoax'

Trump Calls On Bubba Wallace To Apologize Over Noose 'Hoax' 00:59

 President Trump called on Bubba Wallace to apologize for what he described as the noose “hoax.”

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Shannon Sharpe shares final thoughts on NASCAR investigating noose in Bubba Wallace's garage [Video]

Shannon Sharpe shares final thoughts on NASCAR investigating noose in Bubba Wallace's garage

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to the news that NASCAR is continuing their investigation after FBI determined that the noose found in Bubba Wallace’s garage was not a hate crime. Shannon tells..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:24Published
Bubba Wallace Fires Back After FBI Says Noose Was Not a Hate Crime [Video]

Bubba Wallace Fires Back After FBI Says Noose Was Not a Hate Crime

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace is speaking out against claims that he orchestrated the discovery of a noose in his Talladega Superspeedway garage.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:27Published
FBI: No hate crime against Bubba Wallace [Video]

FBI: No hate crime against Bubba Wallace

After an FBI investigation into the noose found in Bubba Wallace's garage, they have deemed it not a hate crime. Wallace says the noose was still disturbing, whether it was a hate crime or not.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:44Published

Related news from verified sources

Bubba Wallace Says People Have A Right To Protest NASCAR’s Confederate Flag Ban

 'You won’t see cops pepper-spraying them'
Daily Caller

Trump lashes out at NASCAR, Bubba Wallace over flag, rope

 WASHINGTON (AP) — After a weekend spent stoking division, President Donald Trump on Monday went after NASCAR’s only Black driver and criticized its decision...
Seattle Times

Trump lashes out at NASCAR, Bubba Wallace over flag, rope

Trump lashes out at NASCAR, Bubba Wallace over flag, rope President Donald Trump is criticizing NASCAR for banning the Confederate flag at its races and is going after its only Black driver
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

Amb0306

Alice bobra RT @Mediaite: Trump Gets Pummeled for Attacking Bubba Wallace and NASCAR Confederate Flag Ban: He's 'Going Full Klan' https://t.co/MhqI1CI1… 6 minutes ago

babsbubble

Barbie RT @New_Narrative: Trump Gets Pummeled for Attacking Bubba Wallace and NASCAR Confederate Flag Ban: He's 'Going Full Klan' https://t.co/O… 8 minutes ago

New_Narrative

Mike Walker Trump Gets Pummeled for Attacking Bubba Wallace and NASCAR Confederate Flag Ban: He's 'Going Full Klan' https://t.co/Oix9i9RMIQ 24 minutes ago

Pubhistorian

LT Wynn Trump Gets Pummeled for Attacking Bubba Wallace and NASCAR Confederate Flag Ban: He's 'Going Full Klan'… https://t.co/ZMnLXIqDxS 39 minutes ago

Mediaite

Mediaite Trump Gets Pummeled for Attacking Bubba Wallace and NASCAR Confederate Flag Ban: He's 'Going Full Klan' https://t.co/MhqI1CI1Wt 40 minutes ago