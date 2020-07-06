Trump Gets Pummeled for Attacking Bubba Wallace and NASCAR Confederate Flag Ban: He’s ‘Going Full Klan’ Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

President Donald Trump is coming under heavy criticism for attacking NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, and blasting the sport for banning the Confederate flag. In a Monday morning tweet, the president wrote, “Has @BubbaWallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing […] President Donald Trump is coming under heavy criticism for attacking NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, and blasting the sport for banning the Confederate flag. In a Monday morning tweet, the president wrote, “Has @BubbaWallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing […] 👓 View full article

