Amanda Kloots Wiki: Facts about the Late Nick Cordero’s Wife
Monday, 6 July 2020 () Amanda Kloots-Larsen lost her husband, Nick Cordero, to coronavirus on July 5, 2020. Kloots had been documenting the Broadway star’s health battle on social media for months. And she occasionally shared stories about their relationship, too. Kloots, who is currently a sought-after fitness trainer, met Cordero through the stage and shared the same love for […]
The post Amanda Kloots Wiki: Facts about the Late Nick Cordero’s Wife appeared first on Earn The Necklace.
Nick Cordero, the Broadway star who publicly battled COVID-19 has died. His wife, Amanda Kloots shared the news on her official Instagram page saying; "God has another angel in heaven now". Kloots posted; "My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family". Kloots...