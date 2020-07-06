Amanda Kloots Wiki: Facts about the Late Nick Cordero’s Wife Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Amanda Kloots-Larsen lost her husband, Nick Cordero, to coronavirus on July 5, 2020. Kloots had been documenting the Broadway star’s health battle on social media for months. And she occasionally shared stories about their relationship, too. Kloots, who is currently a sought-after fitness trainer, met Cordero through the stage and shared the same love for […]



The post Amanda Kloots Wiki: Facts about the Late Nick Cordero’s Wife appeared first on Earn The Necklace. 👓 View full article

