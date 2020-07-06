Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amanda Kloots Wiki: Facts about the Late Nick Cordero’s Wife

Earn The Necklace Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Amanda Kloots-Larsen lost her husband, Nick Cordero, to coronavirus on July 5, 2020. Kloots had been documenting the Broadway star’s health battle on social media for months. And she occasionally shared stories about their relationship, too. Kloots, who is currently a sought-after fitness trainer, met Cordero through the stage and shared the same love for […]

The post Amanda Kloots Wiki: Facts about the Late Nick Cordero’s Wife appeared first on Earn The Necklace.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Nick Cordero, Broadway Actor, Dies At 41 From COVID-19 Complications

Nick Cordero, Broadway Actor, Dies At 41 From COVID-19 Complications 00:37

 Nick Cordero, the Broadway star who publicly battled COVID-19 has died. His wife, Amanda Kloots shared the news on her official Instagram page saying; "God has another angel in heaven now". Kloots posted; "My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family". Kloots...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nick Cordero dies of coronavirus complications aged 41 [Video]

Nick Cordero dies of coronavirus complications aged 41

Broadway actor Nick Cordero has sadly passed away at the age of 41,after his a battle with coronavirus

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:50Published
Zach Braff pens heartbreaking tribute to best friend Nick Cordero [Video]

Zach Braff pens heartbreaking tribute to best friend Nick Cordero

Nick Cordero tragically passed away after a 3-month long battle with coronavirus.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 02:05Published
Broadway Star Nick Cordero Dies After Long Battle With Coronavirus, Wife Says [Video]

Broadway Star Nick Cordero Dies After Long Battle With Coronavirus, Wife Says

Cordero had been hospitalized since March after contracting coronavirus, and had to be put on a ventilator.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:31Published

Related news from verified sources

Tony-nominated Broadway star Nick Cordero dies at 41 of coronavirus

Tony-nominated Broadway star Nick Cordero dies at 41 of coronavirus Nick Cordero, a Canadian actor who earned a Tony nomination for the 2014 musical “Bullets Over Broadway” and seemed on the cusp of an even more prominent...
WorldNews


Tweets about this