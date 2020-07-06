Global  
 

Moneybagg Yo Shows How He Flipped A Barbershop + Nail Salon Into A Full-Fledged Said Sum Music Video In BTS Video

SOHH Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Moneybagg Yo Shows How He Flipped A Barbershop + Nail Salon Into A Full-Fledged Said Sum Music Video In BTS VideoMemphis rapper Moneybagg Yo is letting fans see what happens both in front and behind the cameras. The rap heavyweight went online this week to share footage from the production of his newly released “Said Sum” music video. Moneybagg x BTS On Monday, Yo came through with the three-minute behind the scenes footage. The clip […]

The post Moneybagg Yo Shows How He Flipped A Barbershop + Nail Salon Into A Full-Fledged Said Sum Music Video In BTS Video appeared first on .
