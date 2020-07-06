Meghan McCain Calls Kanye West's Behavior 'Unhinged & Erratic' After His Presidential Run Announcement

Global  

Meghan McCain is not holding back her thoughts on Kanye West‘s potential run for President in 2020. The View co-host tweeted out her thoughts over the weekend after Kanye made a big splash, saying he would be running for President. “There is no woman on planet earth, celebrity or private who could behave as unhinged [...]
