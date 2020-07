Charlie Puth Asks BTS' Fans to Be 'Nicer' After Being Accused of Using the Group for 'Clout' Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

Charlie, who previously had a duet of 'We Don't Talk Anymore' with BTS member Jungkook, also urges them to stop 'this dangerous, toxic, internet screaming match between 'fandoms'.' 👓 View full article