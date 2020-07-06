Global  

Donald Trump Wants NASCAR's Bubba Wallace to Apologize Over Noose 'Hoax'

Just Jared Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
If you don’t remember, a noose was found in NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace‘s garage a few weeks ago, and now, weeks later, Donald Trump is tweeting about it. Bubba did not find the noose himself and NASCAR actually called the incident a hate crime initially. FBI investigated and found that the noose was in the [...]
Video credit: GeoBeats - Published
News video: Trump Calls On Bubba Wallace To Apologize Over Noose 'Hoax'

Trump Calls On Bubba Wallace To Apologize Over Noose 'Hoax' 00:58

 President Trump called on Bubba Wallace to apologize for what he described as the noose “hoax.”

