You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 9-year-old witnesses George Floyd's death



The death of George Floyd was difficult for most people to watch, but for a 9 year old girl it was hard to witness. Judeah says reading books has been helping her heal. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:45 Published 5 days ago Tubi Delivers Audiences Not Reached by Linear TV: Fox’s Marianne Gambelli



Fox Corp. this year bought video streaming service Tubi to expand its reach outside of linear TV, an acquisition that ended up being exceptionally well timed. Millions of people stuck at home during.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 13:46 Published 6 days ago Jah’sean Hodge's mother calls for justice on one month anniversary of her son's death



Twenty-one-year-old Jah'Sean Hodge was shot and killed by a police officer in St. Cloud, Florida on May 5. The incident happened after St. Cloud police department believed Hodge was involved the.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:42 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this