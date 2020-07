Country Singer Charlie Daniels Dies at 83 Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Charlie Daniels has sadly passed away. The singer and Country Music Hall of Famer, has died at the age of 83, Variety reports. The site reports that Charlie died on Monday, July 6th after a hemorrhagic stroke in Hermitage, Tenn. Charlie is best known for his song, “The Devil Went Down to Georgia”, which is [...] 👓 View full article