DaBaby Rules Hot 100 for Fourth Week; Jack Harlow Surges; Harry Styles, Lil Baby & 42 Dugg Hit Top 10

Billboard.com Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
DaBaby's "Rockstar," featuring Roddy Ricch, tops the Billboard Hot 100 for a fourth week. Plus, Jack Harlow's "Whats Poppin" vaults 8-2 and Harry Styles' "Watermelon Sugar" (16-8) and Lil Baby and 42 Dugg's "We Paid" (18-10) hit the top 10.
