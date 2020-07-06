DaBaby Rules Hot 100 for Fourth Week; Jack Harlow Surges; Harry Styles, Lil Baby & 42 Dugg Hit Top 10
Monday, 6 July 2020 () DaBaby's "Rockstar," featuring Roddy Ricch, tops the Billboard Hot 100 for a fourth week. Plus, Jack Harlow's "Whats Poppin" vaults 8-2 and Harry Styles' "Watermelon Sugar" (16-8) and Lil Baby and 42 Dugg's "We Paid" (18-10) hit the top 10.
