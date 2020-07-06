Global  

Kayleigh McEnany Claims World is Looking at U.S. as a ‘Leader’ on Coronavirus

Mediaite Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
White House press secretary *Kayleigh McEnany* defended the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic and recent comments from the president about the virus during Monday's press briefing.
Video credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Thailand restaurant owner claims they are suing U.S. for coronavirus outbreak

Thailand restaurant owner claims they are suing U.S. for coronavirus outbreak 04:28

 A restaurant owner in Thailand claims they are suing the US for causing the coronavirus outbreak. Sawet Wianthong, a lawyer in Chiang Mai province, revealed to the press on June 27 that he has been hired by a restaurant owner to sue the U.S. for Covid-19 the pandemic. The attorney said his...

