Camila Mendes Opens Up About Speaking Out In Support of Her 'Riverdale' Co-Stars

Just Jared Jr Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Camila Mendes is calling the allegations brought out against her Riverdale co-stars “distasteful” and “destructive.” The 26-year-old actress opened up in a recent interview about supporting her friends and co-stars. “These are my friends, they’ve become my family over the years,” she told People. “More than even being put in a situation where they’re being [...]
