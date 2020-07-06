'DC's Stargirl' Gets Renewed For Season 2 by The CW!
Monday, 6 July 2020 () DC’s Stargirl is making a big move! It was just announced that the newest DC Comics show, starring Brec Bassinger, has been picked up for a second season by The CW. In addition to the news, the show will now be airing on the network first, and not on the DC Universe’s streaming platform, THR [...]
