Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'DC's Stargirl' Gets Renewed For Season 2 by The CW!

Just Jared Jr Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
DC’s Stargirl is making a big move! It was just announced that the newest DC Comics show, starring Brec Bassinger, has been picked up for a second season by The CW. In addition to the news, the show will now be airing on the network first, and not on the DC Universe’s streaming platform, THR [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Stargirl S01E08 Shiv Part 2 [Video]

Stargirl S01E08 Shiv Part 2

DC's Stargirl 1x08 "Shiv Part Two" Season 1 Episode 8 Promo Trailer HD - THE JSA GOES UNDERCOVER — After Courtney (Brec Bassinger) gets herself into some trouble following an unexpected..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:20Published
Stargirl S01E07 Shiv Part One [Video]

Stargirl S01E07 Shiv Part One

DC's Stargirl 1x07 "Shiv Part One" Season 1 Episode 7 Promo trailer HD - LEA THOMPSON (“BACK TO THE FUTURE”) DIRECTS THE EPISODE — As Pat (Luke Wilson) teaches Courtney (Brec Bassinger), Yolanda..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:20Published
Stargirl S01E06 The Justice Society [Video]

Stargirl S01E06 The Justice Society

DC's Stargirl 1x06 "The Justice Society" Season 1 Episode 6 Promo trailer HD - THE POWERS THAT BE — Courtney (Brec Bassinger) makes a difficult decision after Pat (Luke Wilson) confronts her about..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:21Published

Related news from verified sources

Stargirl Renewed for Season 2 With The CW Becoming "Exclusive In-Season" Home

 Stargirl will continue her fight against crime in Blue Valley, Nebraska for another season. The CW has officially renewed DC's Stargirl for a second season and...
E! Online

Brec Bassinger Reacts to 'DC's Stargirl' Season 2 Renewal

 Brec Bassinger is just as excited as the fans of DC’s Stargirl! The 21-year-old actress is speaking out after it was announced that her show was renewed for a...
Just Jared Jr Also reported by •Just Jared

Tweets about this