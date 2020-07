Kanye West Inks Deal to Collaborate With GAP on 'Yeezy Gap'



Yeezy and GAP announce a 10-year deal to collaborate on a new line 'Yeezy Gap.' Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 00:17 Published 1 week ago

Kanye West Partners With The Gap



Kanye West's Yeezy brand is partnering with Gap to create a new clothing line. Business Insider says the line will be called Yeezy Gap. The new collection is for men, women, and children. It will be.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:32 Published 1 week ago