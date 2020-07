Vanessa Guillen Remembered in Song by Ivonne Galaz Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Murdered U.S. army soldier Vanessa Guillén is being remembered by Mexican singer Ivonne Galaz. Galaz, one of the young female singers leading the emerging corridos tumbados movement, revisits Guillén's tragic fate in a tribute song she uploaded to her Instagram account on Sunday night. 👓 View full article