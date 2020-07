Gerard Butler Makes Grocery Store Run With Girlfriend Morgan Brown Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

Gerard Butler puts a paper bag in the trunk of his vehicle after doing some grocery shopping with Morgan Brown over the weekend in Malibu, Calif. The 50-year-old actor and Morgan both wore their masks in and out of the store as they picked up a few drinks and food items for their home. PHOTOS: [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Gospel Music Gerard Butler Makes Grocery Store Run With Girlfriend Morgan Brown 36 minutes ago JustJared.com Gerard Butler goes grocery shopping with longtime girlfriend Morgan Brown in Malibu https://t.co/uCGDIF8Eyp 50 minutes ago