50 Cent Names The Most Impactful Album Of His Life + Gets An Epic Born Day Shout-Out: “This Is The Best Birthday Gift” Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 3 days ago )

New York rapper 50 Cent has caved in an acknowledged today is his born day. The hip-hop veteran went online to put the spotlight on himself after enjoying another trip around the sun. 50 x KRS On Monday, Curtis Jackson went to Instagram to geek out over an unexpected birthday shout-out. Fif shared footage of […]



The post 50 Cent Names The Most Impactful Album Of His Life + Gets An Epic Born Day Shout-Out: “This Is The Best Birthday Gift” appeared first on . New York rapper 50 Cent has caved in an acknowledged today is his born day. The hip-hop veteran went online to put the spotlight on himself after enjoying another trip around the sun. 50 x KRS On Monday, Curtis Jackson went to Instagram to geek out over an unexpected birthday shout-out. Fif shared footage of […]The post 50 Cent Names The Most Impactful Album Of His Life + Gets An Epic Born Day Shout-Out: “This Is The Best Birthday Gift” appeared first on . 👓 View full article

