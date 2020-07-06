Global  
 

Pregnant Lea Michele Cradles Her Baby Bump During a Walk with Her Mom & Husband

Just Jared Monday, 6 July 2020
Lea Michele holds her hand on her baby bump while stepping out for a walk with husband Zandy Reich on Monday afternoon (July 6) in Santa Monica, Calif. The married couple was also joined by Lea‘s mom Edith. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lea Michele Lea is currently pregnant with her first child [...]
