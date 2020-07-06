Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cameron Boyce's Friends & Family Remember Him 1 Year After His Passing

Just Jared Jr Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
We can’t believe it’s been a whole year since Cameron Boyce sadly passed away. The Descendants actor lost his life to Epilepsy on July 6, 2019, and his legacy has been living on ever since. On the anniversary of his death, Cameron‘s close friends and family remembered him with photos and special messages on Instagram. [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Car Wash Fundraiser Held For Family Of 18-Year-Old Shot And Killed By LASD As Investigation Continues [Video]

Car Wash Fundraiser Held For Family Of 18-Year-Old Shot And Killed By LASD As Investigation Continues

Family, friends and strangers organized a car wash fundraiser for Andres Guardado's family following the deadly shooting of the 18-year-old. A few miles away, community activists also gathered in..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:57Published
Father and son reunited with family after seven weeks in hospital [Video]

Father and son reunited with family after seven weeks in hospital

This is the heart-warming moment a four-year-old boy and his father were reunited with their family after spending seven weeks in hospital for cancer treatment.James Stephenson, 32, had been isolating..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published
Puppy and cat best friends say goodbye when pup gets adopted [Video]

Puppy and cat best friends say goodbye when pup gets adopted

This is the adorable moment a puppy and cat who became best friends said 'goodbye' after the little Staffy was finally adopted by his new family.Cheerio, the cat, and Elvis, the Staffordshire bull..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:25Published

Related news from verified sources

Cameron Boyce's Family and Friends Honor Disney Channel Star 1 Year After His Death

 Gone but certainly not forgotten. It's hard to believe that it's been one year since Cameron Boyce passed away at 20 years old. But on the anniversary of his...
E! Online


Tweets about this

MythyPanda

♡ Julian Panda ♡ RT @TheTylt: “We all go, what you leave should be bigger than you.” - Cameron Boyce Truer words have never been spoken. It’s been a year s… 1 second ago

Nat_Ruiz

Natalia Ruiz RT @justjaredjr: Cameron Boyce's close friends and family are honoring the late star on the anniversary of his passing https://t.co/2S5HU… 2 minutes ago

BugheadDiary

Qveen Alisha RT @runtmovie: One year ago today we lost a remarkable cast-mate and dear friend. Our thoughts are with the Boyce family and Cameron's clos… 3 minutes ago