Amitabh Bachchan's post on #WorldChocolateDay Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

Amitabh Bachchan is quite active on social media and loves to keep fans updated about his life through regular posts. And now, on the occasion of World Chocolate Day, the megastar took to Twitter to express his thoughts. He was confused that when he left having chocolates why he yearns for it! 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this