Brad Paisley and Tim McGraw Left Heartbroken by Charlie Daniels' Death at 83
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 () Also quick to honor the memory of the 'Devil Went Down to Georgia' crooner, who suffered a fatal stroke in Tennessee are Martina McBride, Travis Tritt, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs and Jake Owen.
Are your fireworks cancelled this year? Not to fear, NBC's 44th annual 'Macy's 4th of July Spectacular' has got you covered complete with performances by the Black Eyed Peas, the Killers, Lady A, John..
Brad Paisley, Kenny Chesney, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, and Avril Lavigne are to front an upcoming day-long online benefit to raise funds for a Nashville, Tennessee-area charity feeding frontline workers..