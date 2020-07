Jess Glynne Says a Restaurant Discriminated Against Her Because of Her Clothes Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Jess Glynne is calling out a popular London restaurant for not letting her dine at the establishment based on the way she was dressed. The 30-year-old “Rather Be” singer posted a selfie of herself wearing a sweatshirt, sweatpants, and sneakers. “Dear [Sexy Fish restaurant], I turned up to your restaurant looking like this and you [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this JustJared.com "Rather Be" singer Jess Glynne says that a restaurant in London discriminated against her because of her clothes https://t.co/bLimSK1Wzc 10 minutes ago