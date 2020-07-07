Global  

Anil Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, others heap praises on Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' trailer

Mid-Day Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
As the trailer of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' was released on Monday, several celebrities took to social media to heap praises on the trailer. Senior actor Anil Kapoor termed the trailer of the film as the "reminder to live each and every moment to the fullest."

"A reminder to all of us...
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' leaves fans emotional

Trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' leaves fans emotional 01:25

 Trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' released on July 06. Fans got emotional as soon as the trailer released. Sushant is paired with debutante Sanjana Sanghi in the film. The film is directed by Mukesh Chhabra. Music of 'Dil Bechara' is composed by AR Rahman. The flick will...

