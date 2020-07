You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Bill Cosby Granted Right To Appeal



Once known as 'America's Father' for his titular role on "The Cosby Show,' actor and comedian Bill Cosby was imprisoned in 2018. Cosby was found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting former.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:41 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Bill Cosby Cites Systemic Racism as He Seeks Appeal in Sexual Assault Conviction

TIME 1 day ago



Cosby invokes systemic racism as he fights #MeToo conviction PHILADELPHIA (AP) — In a nearly empty Philadelphia courtroom in July 2015, a lawyer for Bill Cosby implored a federal judge to keep the comedian’s testimony...

Seattle Times 2 days ago





Tweets about this