Watch: Meek Mill + 50 Cent Beef, Kanye West Wants To Rule The World, Drake Collabo Leaks

SOHH Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Watch: Meek Mill + 50 Cent Beef, Kanye West Wants To Rule The World, Drake Collabo LeaksThe rap news cycle never ends. Today, online personality Jonny Fastlane focuses on Kanye West wanting to become president, 50 Cent and Meek Mill feuding, a Drake/Roddy Ricch collaboration leaking and more. Watch and comment below!

