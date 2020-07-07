|
Watch: Meek Mill + 50 Cent Beef, Kanye West Wants To Rule The World, Drake Collabo Leaks
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
The rap news cycle never ends. Today, online personality Jonny Fastlane focuses on Kanye West wanting to become president, 50 Cent and Meek Mill feuding, a Drake/Roddy Ricch collaboration leaking and more. Watch and comment below!
