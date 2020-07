Cassie Randolph does not seem to be happy with the folks cutting footage of “The Bachelor” following her breakup with former head man Colton Underwood.

The Bachelor's Cassie Randolph Calls Out Colton Underwood for Trying to 'Monetize' Their Breakup Cassie Randolph is calling out her ex-boyfriend Colton Underwood, who she met on last year’s season of The Bachelor, for allegedly trying to “monetize”...

Just Jared 2 days ago