Vidyut Jammwal on Dil Bechara: Make this the highest watched movie ever!
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 () Vidyut Jammwal is among several industry colleagues who are promoting late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film, Dil Bechara on his behalf. On Monday, July 6, soon after the trailer of Dil Bechara was released, Vidyut shared a link to it on Twitter. The actor also posted a video urging his fans to make Sushant's last release...
Trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' released on July 06. Fans got emotional as soon as the trailer released. Sushant is paired with debutante Sanjana Sanghi in the film. The film..